April showers bring a cool down!

Rain moves out and cooler air replaces it today
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Joe Simon
Ault Park shows how spectacular it looks in spring when the cherry trees and flowers are in peak bloom. The limb of a cherry tree covered with blossoms.
Posted at 3:02 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 03:19:46-04

April showers surely will bring brilliant May flowers, but right now, the latest rain event is bringing in a cool down.

A shield of rain moved through overnight, staying below severe status but it was windy at times. You might notice a few trashcans down in the neighborhood on your way to work and school. But the bulk of the rain will be done before most people wake up. We'll still see a few sprinkles through 7 a.m.

The morning hours will be mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s. This cooling happens well after sunrise. Eventually, the sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures should rebound to the mid 60s. But compared to 77 on Thursday, it's will be noticeably cooler. It will be dry and pleasant for the Reds game this evening!

The sky is partly cloudy tonight with a cooler low of 46.

The weekend looks great! Yes, it will be cooler, but it will be dry and partly cloudy both days. Temperatures on Saturday top out at 60. Sunday morning will be chilly with a low of 38. This could lead to some patchy frost to start the day. Then Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm to 59 degrees with more dry weather.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
A few sprinkles
Low: 59

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly sunny and cooler
High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 46

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Not as warm
High: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 38

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Cool again
High: 59

