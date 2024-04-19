April showers bring a cool down!

April showers surely will bring brilliant May flowers, but right now, the latest rain event is bringing in a cool down.

A shield of rain moved through overnight, staying below severe status but it was windy at times. You might notice a few trashcans down in the neighborhood on your way to work and school. But the bulk of the rain will be done before most people wake up. We'll still see a few sprinkles through 7 a.m.

The morning hours will be mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s. This cooling happens well after sunrise. Eventually, the sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures should rebound to the mid 60s. But compared to 77 on Thursday, it's will be noticeably cooler. It will be dry and pleasant for the Reds game this evening!

WCPO Friday Reds Forecast



The sky is partly cloudy tonight with a cooler low of 46.

The weekend looks great! Yes, it will be cooler, but it will be dry and partly cloudy both days. Temperatures on Saturday top out at 60. Sunday morning will be chilly with a low of 38. This could lead to some patchy frost to start the day. Then Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm to 59 degrees with more dry weather.

WCPO Sunday morning lows



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few sprinkles

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny and cooler

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as warm

High: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool again

High: 59

