Another wet weekend with storm chances for Flying Pig activities

Flying Pig weekend is here and unfortunately, it's another weekend filled with rain chances.
TODAY
Our chances for rain during the 10k starting at 7 am are pretty good, and we'll definitely see wet weather later. As for the rest of the day, we'll see plenty of rain and a few isolated storms as well. Highs will stay well below average in the low 60s.
SUNDAY
We look a lot better for the big race tomorrow, not perfect by any means, though. A stubborn area of low pressure throws rain chances for a lot of the day. The good news is, we aren't looking at any storm chances during the morning and the hope is, rain stays away until the afternoon hours.
SATURDAY
Rounds of showers and storms
Overcast, cooler
High: 61
SATURDAY NIGHT
Showers fade, overcast
Still muggy
Low: 51
SUNDAY
Overcast morning
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 61
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports