Another wet weekend with storm chances for Flying Pig activities

Flying Pig weekend is here and unfortunately, it's another weekend filled with rain chances.

TODAY

Our chances for rain during the 10k starting at 7 am are pretty good, and we'll definitely see wet weather later. As for the rest of the day, we'll see plenty of rain and a few isolated storms as well. Highs will stay well below average in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

We look a lot better for the big race tomorrow, not perfect by any means, though. A stubborn area of low pressure throws rain chances for a lot of the day. The good news is, we aren't looking at any storm chances during the morning and the hope is, rain stays away until the afternoon hours.

Baron Tomorrow

SATURDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Overcast, cooler

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers fade, overcast

Still muggy

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Overcast morning

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 61

