Another warm December day with showers later

Most of the morning showers are clearing out but expect a few areas of patchy fog. This is nothing too concerning. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and we will pretty much stay in the 50s throughout the day. Scattered showers will return for the afternoon and into the evening. This will mainly be for the eastern half of the Tri-State. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Rain will clear by late evening with lows falling to mid 30s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will stay on the dry side with partly cloudy skies before more clouds move in later in the day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with lows again falling to the mid 30s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will trend downwards. Highs by Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s. We do have a chance to see a few showers as well. We'll watch this closely as temperatures will be right around the freezing point in some spots, especially in the overnight hours.

TODAY

Patch AM Fog

Afternoon rain

High: 56

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Not as warm

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Cold

Low: 35

