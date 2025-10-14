Another warm day, when temperatures drop

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues for another day. And yes, it's still a little on the warm side, but that is going to change soon.

Tuesday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. We'll warm to 69 by the noon hour and then top out around 76 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny, and winds will come in lightly from the northeast. When looking at where we should be this time of year when it comes to temperatures, we are once again above average. Seasonal would be closer to 68 degrees.

WCPO Tuesday high temperatures

A weak cold front will pass tonight and Wednesday morning. This is not bringing in clouds or precipitation. But it will allow some cooler air to return to our forecast and more of that mid-October feeling.

Temperatures on Wednesday start in the low 50s and only warm to 71 degrees. The sky will again be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be another dry day for the Tri-State, and this is great to see what the Bengals at home at Paycor Stadium. Highs on Thursday afternoon climb to the upper 60s. When the game begins at 8:15 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

WCPO Bengals Forecast

What's the next big story? It's the return of rainfall over the weekend and even the chance for a few thunderstorms. Currently, the models have been pointing at Saturday night for rain to return. But I wouldn't say that rain timing is set in stone. The GFS model is running a bit faster, bringing in rain for Saturday afternoon and evening. I would suggest to keep checking back on the latest timing for this rain and cold front!

WCPO Weekend rain chance

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 44

