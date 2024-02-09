Another warm day but rain returns soon

The sky will be mostly cloudy today, but just like yesterday, this will not stop the warmth!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm quickly during the day thanks to a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. We'll be up to 57 by noon and then 62 by 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy all day long as moisture builds.

When it comes to rain, there's a small chance later this evening but it looks like the majority of us will see our best chance for rain between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday. A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley and this push of rain will move quickly to the east. We will spend the majority of the day Saturday with decreasing clouds and dry weather. We'll warm to 60!

WCPO Saturday morning rain



Winds shift behind the cold front and we'll start to cool down. You'll notice the difference on Sunday when the high only makes it o 51. The sky will be partly cloudy, making for a nice day.

Temperatures settle into the mid 40s for much of the next week, giving us a cooler forecast. There is one system that we are watching closely for Monday. Most extended models show rain during the day on Monday followed by a snow chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. There issue lies in who much moisture will be left when temperatures turn cold enough to produce snow. Currently, there isn't a clear picture being painted so we'll continue to watch this system.

WCPO Monday night snow chance



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated evening rain chance

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few downpours

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Rain ends early

Mostly cloudy & mild

High: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling down

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Above average but cooler

High: 51

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

