Another warm day but rain returns soon

The sky will be mostly cloudy today, but just like yesterday, this will not stop the warmth!
Temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm quickly during the day thanks to a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. We'll be up to 57 by noon and then 62 by 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy all day long as moisture builds.
When it comes to rain, there's a small chance later this evening but it looks like the majority of us will see our best chance for rain between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday. A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley and this push of rain will move quickly to the east. We will spend the majority of the day Saturday with decreasing clouds and dry weather. We'll warm to 60!
Winds shift behind the cold front and we'll start to cool down. You'll notice the difference on Sunday when the high only makes it o 51. The sky will be partly cloudy, making for a nice day.
Temperatures settle into the mid 40s for much of the next week, giving us a cooler forecast. There is one system that we are watching closely for Monday. Most extended models show rain during the day on Monday followed by a snow chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. There issue lies in who much moisture will be left when temperatures turn cold enough to produce snow. Currently, there isn't a clear picture being painted so we'll continue to watch this system.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 49
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated evening rain chance
High: 62
FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
A few downpours
Low: 54
SATURDAY
Rain ends early
Mostly cloudy & mild
High: 60
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooling down
Low: 35
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Above average but cooler
High: 51
