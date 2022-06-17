More storms possible midday, cooler air on the way

Here's the best news of the week, it shouldn't hit 90 today!

There is one issue I'm still watching early this morning as a cluster of storms comes out of the Midwest. This area of storms is moving east/southeast and if it holds together, we could be looking at a few storms to the south by the late morning hours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Midday storms possible



The good news is, the morning rush is partly cloudy, dry but still very warm and muggy. Temperatures will warm to 83 by the noon hour and then top out around 88 degrees. With humidity dropping, there won't be a heat index this afternoon. The sky turns mostly sunny as well.

Temperatures are going to cool quickly tonight, giving us a much different feeling as we start the weekend. We'll wake up on Saturday morning to a low of 60 degrees. That's 15-20 degrees cooler for most locations!

Saturday is a picture-perfect forecast, especially for those looking for a break from the heat! We'll warm to 77 Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The air is incredibly dry so there is no humidity to factor into our comfort levels.

Father's Day is going to be another ideal forecast. We'll start the morning with a low of 55 degrees and warm to 80 that afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Again, humidity isn't an issue.

Jennifer Ketchmark Father's Day Weekend



Another heat wave will take place next week as highs should be at 90 or warmer Monday through Friday. It doesn't look like the dew point will be as high, which means the heat index won't be as high as what we experienced this week. Either way, highs from 90-95 degrees are still hot!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Small rain chance

Low: 80

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Humidity drops

High; 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Much cooler

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler again

Low: 53

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 80

