Another warm day before showers and storms return

Heat and humidity rise ahead of rain
It's another ideal summer day in the Tri-State with a little heat, a little humidity, and some filtered sunshine.

Temperatures start at 68 degrees this morning under a mostly clear sky. When the sun rises, it will reflect what we saw yesterday morning: a very gray-looking sky. This is again due to wildfire smoke in the air. As the sun angle gets higher, the sky will brighten more. Temperatures will warm to 87 degrees this afternoon. The sky will turn partly cloudy and humidity will rise slightly.

Smoky sky expected again Wednesday
Smoky sky expected again Wednesday

The clouds are an indicator that we are getting ready for rainfall. There's only a slight rain chance tonight as temperatures drop to 69 degrees. It looks like our best chances for rain will be during the day Thursday.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected through much of the day Thursday. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe weather. This is only for the risk of damaging wind gusts, and even that threat isn’t overly alarming. Temperatures on Thursday will rise to 82 degrees.

Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday
Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday
Rain returns Thursday morning
Rain returns Thursday morning

More rounds of showers and storms are expected on Friday, and it also looks like rain will hang around on Saturday too.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear, hazy
Warm
Low: 68

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Rising humidity
High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 69

THURSDAY
Scattered showers
A few storms
High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers
Low: 68

