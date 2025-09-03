Another warm day before rain moves into the Tri-State

We are looking at another warm day with highs in the low 80s. The big element to break down is the rain. Here's the latest look at timing for showers over the next 3-4 days.

Wednesday's forecast will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low 80s again. We'll also see the chance for pop up showers and storms in the peak heat of the afternoon. Yesterday that chance was in northern Kentucky but today, anyone could see a pop up. But most will stay dry.

A cold front heads toward our area tonight. This will start to bring in scattered showers and isolated storms between 2-5 a.m. Then scattered showers and isolated storms will continue through the morning drive on Thursday. Expect wet travel and slow downs. Rain chances will linger up through the noon hour before fading off to the east. We'll be dry by the evening rush. The high only hits 70.

WCPO Thursday morning rain by 7 a.m.

WCPO Thursday rain by 10 a.m.

Friday is dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise back to 80 again with a little bit of humidity too. Friday will also be breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Another cold front passes Friday night into Saturday morning. This rain should mainly be an overnight item, but it does look like showers could still be around as the sun rises on Saturday. Rain will then move out and that leaves us with a mostly cloudy sky and highs near the 70 degree mark.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Pop up storms possible

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain moves in

Overcast

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Morning showers and storms

Partly cloudy by late day

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 52

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========