Another warm and sunny day before Francine remnants move in

It will be another warm one today as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s. You'll notice a few more clouds noticeable throughout the day but still mostly sunny.
As we move into the evening hours more clouds develop and leaves us mostly cloudy overnight. That means temperatures only fall to the mid 60s, so a much warmer start for our Friday.
Francine remnants finally arrive tomorrow but it’s not looking like a huge rain maker for us. We are missing a nice soaking rain event by about 50 miles and our far SW areas have the best chance to land some decent totals. That being said, we all at least have a chance for a few showers throughout the day tomorrow. We will see gloomy skies and a few showers throughout the morning and afternoon but nothing that will help our drought conditions.
Speaking of drought, the latest update comes out today and we will keep an eye out for it.
Our weekend looks decent as it will be low 80s each day with partly sunny skies.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 58
TODAY
Sun early, then clouds late
Still warm
High: 86
TONIGHT
Clouds continue
A few showers
Low: 63
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Not as warm
High: 83
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports