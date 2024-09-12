Another warm and sunny day before Francine remnants move in

It will be another warm one today as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s. You'll notice a few more clouds noticeable throughout the day but still mostly sunny.

As we move into the evening hours more clouds develop and leaves us mostly cloudy overnight. That means temperatures only fall to the mid 60s, so a much warmer start for our Friday.

Francine remnants finally arrive tomorrow but it’s not looking like a huge rain maker for us. We are missing a nice soaking rain event by about 50 miles and our far SW areas have the best chance to land some decent totals. That being said, we all at least have a chance for a few showers throughout the day tomorrow. We will see gloomy skies and a few showers throughout the morning and afternoon but nothing that will help our drought conditions.

WCPO Spotty rain in for Friday's forecast



Speaking of drought, the latest update comes out today and we will keep an eye out for it.

Our weekend looks decent as it will be low 80s each day with partly sunny skies.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 58

TODAY

Sun early, then clouds late

Still warm

High: 86

TONIGHT

Clouds continue

A few showers

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Not as warm

High: 83

