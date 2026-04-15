Another warm and breezy day, who could see rain today

We are once again looking at a warm and breezy forecast here in the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 77 degrees by noon and then up to 84 degrees for a high today. Today's record is 85 set in 2024, so it's near record-breaking warmth. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph today.

WCPO Wednesday evening Reds Forecast

There is a slight chance for showers and storms this afternoon, but this is only in our northwestern locations. Isolated storms will develop mainly after 4 p.m. and fade by 9 p.m. But the majority of the Tri-State will not see rain today. The Storm Prediction Center also has a "marginal risk" for severe storms to that northwestern area.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures cool to 65 degrees.

Thursday will be the best chance for rain that we get this week. The morning hours should be dry, at least to start, and then scattered showers and storms will move in starting around 10 a.m. and slowly moving east across the Tri-State. We'll continue to see scattered rain chances into the evening hours. Highs on Thursday increase to 78 degrees.

WCPO Midday rain Thursday

Again, there's a low-end threat for severe weather, but nothing overly alarming. The SPC has our entire area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms.

WCPO SPC Outlook Thursday

The forecast is still expected to be warm on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be dry, partly cloudy and warm at 82 degrees. Then a cold front passes on Saturday, bringing another likely round of rain and a few storms.

By Sunday, cooler air returns and highs only come in around 60 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild and dry

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild again

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Showers likely

A few storms

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 59

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