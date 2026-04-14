It's another comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The sky will be partly cloudy today with breezy southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. This should help push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon. Today's record high is 84 degrees, set back in 1887. It's possible that we could see an isolated shower this afternoon, but this is only a 20% chance for rain. Most of the day will be dry, warm and windy.

WCPO Reds Forecast tonight

The sky will be mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 66 degrees.

Wednesday is another warm and breezy day. Temperatures are expected to rise to 84 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. Again, there's a tiny rain chance but the majority of the day should be dry. The main rain chance is around 3-7 p.m. but again, it's quick and isolated.

WCPO Wednesday afternoon storms

The next best chance for rain this week comes in on Thursday's forecast. We will see scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will still be warm, in the upper 70s.

We'll continue to see warm temperatures through Saturday. But a cold front will bring back cooler temperatures to end the weekend. By Sunday, highs will only be in the low 60s. But the cool down won't last too long. More mild air is coming our way next week.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, warm and windy

Slight rain chance

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild again

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warm, slight rain chance

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm again

Low: 65

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