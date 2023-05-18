Another sunny day but rain returns soon

Our Thursday forecast is going to be another ideal outlook with only one oddity. You'll notice again at sunrise this morning that the sky looks muddled and not completely clear. Canadian wildfire smoke is still passing higher in the atmosphere and this is creating an odd appearance to the morning sky.
The remainder of our day is sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures warming in the mid 70s.
Clouds are back tonight and we'll only cool to 57 degrees. There is a slight chance for rain overnight but I think we'll get into the better rain chances during the daylight hours of Friday.
A cold front is building out to our west on Friday. Ahead of it, we'll end up with a few stray showers on Friday morning and afternoon. Any rain activity will be very small on the radar and short-lived. The more widespread rain chance will come in Friday evening as the cold front moves into the Tri-State. Highs on Friday increase to 77.
Showers are likely Friday night as the front slowly passes through the Ohio Valley. It looks like we could see a few showers still in our southeastern counties around sunrise on Saturday but this will be ending quickly and exiting the viewing area.
Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with a high of 69 degrees. It's going to be a great day to be outside! Sunday is lovely as well. We'll start at 48 and warm to 74 that afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 44
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warm and dry
High: 75
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Not as cool
Low: 57
FRIDAY
Isolated morning showers
Scattered evening showers and storms
High: 77
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers likely
Isolated storms
Low: 55
