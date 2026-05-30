Another sunny and warm day

Get ready for some beautiful weather this weekend!
A long stretch of mainly dry weather is here. Expect highs in the upper 70s for both today and tomorrow.
We could have some cloud cover early this morning as the weak cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. No rain is expected along the front and temps remain mild.
Nice and calm conditions will continue into the start of June on Monday. Instead of temperatures taking us on the roller coaster ride, look for some consistency as highs range between 78 to 80 next week.
With high pressure in place over the region, rain chances are on hold for now. We'll keep an eye for more a stray shower in the days ahead, but our next best chance for rain is next Friday.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Cool
High: 54
TOMORROW
Partly cloudy
Light breeze
High: 78
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Drier air
High: 76
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