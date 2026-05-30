Another sunny and warm day

Get ready for some beautiful weather this weekend!

A long stretch of mainly dry weather is here. Expect highs in the upper 70s for both today and tomorrow.

We could have some cloud cover early this morning as the weak cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. No rain is expected along the front and temps remain mild.

WCPO High Temperatures

Nice and calm conditions will continue into the start of June on Monday. Instead of temperatures taking us on the roller coaster ride, look for some consistency as highs range between 78 to 80 next week.

WCPO Flow around the high pressure

With high pressure in place over the region, rain chances are on hold for now. We'll keep an eye for more a stray shower in the days ahead, but our next best chance for rain is next Friday.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Cool

High: 54

TOMORROW

Partly cloudy

Light breeze

High: 78

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Drier air

High: 76

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