Another stretch of rainy and dreary weather

After a day of gorgeous sunshine, we are looking at clouds and rain chances. And it's not just a story for today, it's for the rest of the week.

Rain is moving up from the south this morning as very light precipitation. As it heads north, widely scattered showers will spread across the area, especially later this morning and into this afternoon. But it will not be the same story for all locations today. The best rain chance is east of I-71. To the west, spotty showers will be possible, but won't linger as long and you'll see much lower rainfall amounts. To the southeast, rain will have a larger impact on the day with rainfall amounts over .50" total. Today's high only rises to 62-64 degrees.

We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 57 degrees. There's a small chance for rain.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 70. There's a small rain chance too but most of the day will be dry.

Thursday brings another chance for rain and of course, more clouds again. Highs end up in the low 70s and we'll see spotty showers during the day.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Light rain to the south

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Rain likely

A few storms

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

A few showers

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance for rain

Low: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========