Another seasonal and sunny day

Thanks to fairly low humidity and mostly clear skies overnight, we are starting off nice and cool this morning.
For this afternoon, we'll enjoy a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Most of the Tri-State will be flirting with 80 degrees.
The great weather continues early next week. With high pressure in place over the region, rain chances are on hold for the workweek.
Monday brings a few more clouds, but we stay in the upper 70s.
The upper 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies!
Thursday, we make a push to 80, which could start a stretch of low 80s through the weekend.
Saturday brings a small chance for rain, but showers and a few storms will be much more likely on Sunday.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 54
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 77
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfy
Low: 56
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 79
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