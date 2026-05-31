Another seasonal and sunny day

Thanks to fairly low humidity and mostly clear skies overnight, we are starting off nice and cool this morning.

For this afternoon, we'll enjoy a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Most of the Tri-State will be flirting with 80 degrees.

The great weather continues early next week. With high pressure in place over the region, rain chances are on hold for the workweek.

WCPO Flow around the high pressure

Monday brings a few more clouds, but we stay in the upper 70s.

The upper 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies!

Thursday, we make a push to 80, which could start a stretch of low 80s through the weekend.

Saturday brings a small chance for rain, but showers and a few storms will be much more likely on Sunday.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfy

Low: 56

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 79

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