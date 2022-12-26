Another round of snow before things heat up

Snow will move into the Tri-State after 6 a.m. Our Indiana counties will see it first. It will reach Cincinnati around 8 a.m. to about noon. We'll see flurries and scattered snow showers return after 5 p.m. and ending around midnight. Our totals today will be up to an inch for most places but a few spots could see close to an inch and a half. Highs today will remain below freezing, with temperatures only rising to the mid 20s.

Hazardous road conditions will still be a focus. Patchy ice and snow covered roads will be a concern. Lows tonight will fall to the upper teens, which is a huge improvement from previous nights.

Tuesday stays dry and we will finally make it back above freezing, barely. Highs will rise to the low to mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid 20s!

The warmup really hits us by Wednesday. This is also when we should see a lot of snow melting. Highs will make it to the mid 40s. By Saturday, highs will be in the 60s! However, our chances for rain will increase. Above average temperatures stick around through next week.

MONDAY

A.M. snow showers

Up to an inch

High: 26

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow ends

Not as cold

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cool

Low: 26

