Another record breaking day

This weather pattern has been wild! We set a new record high on Wednesday at 73 degrees and we should break the record again today. Today's record to beat is 72 degrees set back in 1996.

Thursday morning starts warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s and a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 69 by noon and then up to a high of 73 today, breaking the record high. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph. It's a rain-free day so get outside!

Winds shift to the northwest overnight and the blast of cold air takes over quickly. We'll drop to 28 degrees tonight.

Friday will be much colder with highs in the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s during the day. It's going to be a shock to the system after the last few days.

WCPO Wild Temperature Drop



Saturday and Sunday will be dry days as temperatures start to rebound. Saturday we warm to 49 degrees and then up to 57 on Sunday.

Another storm system comes in on Monday bringing in more high winds and warm temperatures. We'll warm to the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and breezy

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Much colder

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Much colder

High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

A few flurries possible

Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========