Another pleasant day before it gets hot again

We're starting off this morning a good 10-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of the year. Morning lows are in the 50s, with a few places even in the 40s! It's feeling very comfortable. We'll see a few more clouds than Saturday with highs in the upper 70s! Dew points are low, so that sticky feeling won't be a factor today. Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

The heat kicks in on Monday. We'll still see a good amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s! By Tuesday, we'll be in the mid 90s but feeling closer to the upper 90s. On Wednesday, we'll feel like 100-105 degrees with highs in the mid 90s. Wednesday is our next best chance for rain. We could possibly see some thunderstorms with this. Temperatures take a slight drop by Thursday, with highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid 90s.

Tuesday, June 21st at 5:13 a.m. is the official start of Summer!

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Pleasant

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool but pleasant

Low: 56

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Much warmer!

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

