Another overcast day, but rain is on its way

Here we go again with the cloudy weather. But if you want a few rays of sunshine, just wait until Wednesday and you'll see a brief break in the clouds.

Temperatures are milder as we head out the door this morning. Lows will be around 50 degrees. The sky will be overcast all day long and this will make it difficult for temperatures to rise. We'll top out at 57 degrees. Seasonal for this time of year would be closer to 41 degrees, so this setup is well above average.

Clouds start to break up tonight and this will allow temperatures to drop to 36 degrees.

We'll see a few clouds to start the day on Wednesday and then we should see more sunshine in the sky for the bulk of the day. When it comes to temperatures, we'll end up a few degrees cooler at 51 degrees but it's still 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Showers move in late Wednesday night for Christmas Eve. Spotty, light showers will continue into Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Thursday morning.

WCPO Light rain arrives late Wednesday evening

For Christmas Day, the sky will stay overcast as showers fade to the south. Temperatures climb to the upper 50s.

Additional showers pass on Friday as another area of low pressure passes through the Ohio Valley. This will result in wet travel conditions locally and regionally. Highs on Friday climb to around 63 degrees.

WCPO Travel issues on Friday

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few sprinkles

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Milder

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, cooler

Late day rain chance

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 45

