Another morning with fog before sunshine arrives

We're off to another foggy start this morning. Visibility may drop below a mile in some areas, especially in the northeast and east. Just like Monday, most of the fog should be gone by late morning before we see a mostly clear sky. It will stay dry today with highs in the low 80s. Tonight is mostly clear and quiet with lows in the low 60s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll stay dry until Friday and Saturday. Wednesday is also clear and dry but highs reach the mid-80s. Thursday's highs reach the upper 80s. Those temperatures stick around through the weekend. We'll get very close to 90 on Sunday. Some of us may hit that mark!

TUESDAY

Foggy start

Then mostly clear

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Near seasonal

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly clear

Slightly warmer

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Near seasonal

Low: 63

