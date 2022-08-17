Another morning that starts with sunshine

It's another gorgeous start to the day with a mostly clear sky and low levels of humidity. We'll bottom out in the mid to low 60s.

The sky will be mostly sunny for the first part of the day. By the noon hour, a few more clouds will start to form as we warm to the 80 degree mark. Like yesterday, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. But it's very limited. Most will not see rainfall.

Thursday will be another ideal day. The sky will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures warm to 82.

Friday, let's do it again with just a touch more heat! We'll warm to 85. Humidity levels are still low so we still won't have a heat index or even that "sticky" feeling outside.

Isolated showers and storms return on Saturday but the better chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Low levels of humidity

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 62

