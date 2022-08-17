Watch Now
Another morning that starts with sunshine

Clouds build and a small rain chance for later
Ketch of the Day - Stonelick Sunset
Glen Bailey
Posted at 2:30 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 02:37:15-04

It's another gorgeous start to the day with a mostly clear sky and low levels of humidity. We'll bottom out in the mid to low 60s.

The sky will be mostly sunny for the first part of the day. By the noon hour, a few more clouds will start to form as we warm to the 80 degree mark. Like yesterday, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. But it's very limited. Most will not see rainfall.

Western and Southern Wednesday Forecast
Thursday will be another ideal day. The sky will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures warm to 82.

Friday, let's do it again with just a touch more heat! We'll warm to 85. Humidity levels are still low so we still won't have a heat index or even that "sticky" feeling outside.

Isolated showers and storms return on Saturday but the better chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday storms chances increase
MORNING RUSH
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
Low: 63

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Slight afternoon rain chance
High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 61

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Low levels of humidity
High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 62

