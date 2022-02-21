Another mild & dry day before rain returns

UPDATE: Flood Watch starts tonight to 6am Wed for majority of the Tri-State. 1-2 inches of rain expected Tuesday with the potential for flooding, especially along rivers.

We're off to a mild start across the Tri-State this morning. Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s to low 40s with mostly clear skies. Clouds increase throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain moves in tonight and pretty much sticks around for most of our Tuesday. Tuesday will also be mild with highs in the 60s, but the main concern will still be the rain. There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather for our Indiana counties and parts of Northern Kentucky. There is also a MARGINAL RISK for excessive rain for everyone on Tuesday. The rain ends Tuesday night.

By early Wednesday, with highs only reaching the 40s. This will be the start of our big cooldown. A wintry mix begins after midnight. We'll see brief breaks by late morning. A better chance for that wintry mix returns Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Friday morning has the potential to see a few snow showers, especially for our northern counties.

Things we're still watching: We're watching for timing, amounts, and precipitation types. We're still a few days out, so models will continue to update, but confidence is growing. We're also still watching local levels for rivers across the Tri-State.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy start

Mild

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Overnight rain

Low: 53

TUESDAY:

Rainy

Flood Watch

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain ends

Much cooler

Low: 35

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts