Another mild day, slight rain chances

What a weekend. We had ideal conditions to get outside, and while heat and humidity are slowly returning this week, we still have some decent weather ahead.

Monday's forecast will be mostly cloudy to start, with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will slowly decrease this afternoon, giving us a partly cloudy sky. There is also a small rain chance, mainly in the western half of our area, specifically in southeast Indiana. Temperatures will end up in the low 80s, just like what we experienced over the weekend.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and just a touch warmer. The high will increase to 83 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy for much of the day, but in the afternoon, we will see the chance for a few spotty showers.

Wednesday will bring another small afternoon rain chance. Temperatures will again top out at 83 degrees.

By the end of the week, highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

