Another ideal day, but where's the heat?

This is officially your notice to GET OUTSIDE TODAY!!
We are starting the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s and the sky is mostly cloudy. We'll turn partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures only rise to 72 degrees. It's below average, dry and refreshing outside. It's going to feel like fall. It's a great day to open the windows. But keep in mind, it is ragweed season.
The sky will be mostly clear tonight as we cool to 56 degrees.
Temperatures are going to warm back up to "average" on Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees. A ridge of high pressure arrives that day and it will also bring back plenty of sunshine to our sky.
This will be the case for Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm to 82 and 84 degrees.
But what about the weekend? We have no doubt that it will be dry, mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s with ample sunshine. Dew points stay in the low 60s so you'll barely notice humidity.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 56
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Ideal, dry, mild
High: 72
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
Low: 57

