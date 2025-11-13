Another ideal day and warmer air is still on the horizon

We are looking at another gorgeous day here in the Tri-State. The items I would suggest before you leave this morning are a pair of sunglasses and a light jacket.

Temperatures start in the mid-30s this morning under a clear sky. Winds have settled down compared to what we experienced on Wednesday. The sky will stay mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures top out at 57 degrees, coming in "normal" for this time of year.

Friday's forecast isn't looking too bad, but there is a small rain chance we need to talk about. A warm front will start lifting through the Ohio Valley tomorrow. This will increase clouds in the afternoon and potentially produce some sprinkles. This would be possible from noon to 6 p.m. Temperatures improve a bit more tomorrow as highs push to the upper 50s.

Saturday we are in the "warm wedge" of a low-pressure system, and in true form, we'll warm up! Highs climb to the mid to upper 60s for an unseasonably warm day. The sky will be mostly cloudy. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out late in the day, but it won't be much.

Then comes the cold front and the difference will be felt on Sunday. Technically, our warmest air of the day will be felt in the overnight hours. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to low 50s for Sunday afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid to low 50s most of next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon sprinkles

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 49

