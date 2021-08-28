Another hot & muggy weekend

Starting Saturday on the quiet side with partly cloudy skies. Our morning temperatures are in the low 70s and feeling a little muggy. Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for showers in the afternoon to evening, but the majority of folks will stay dry.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday with highs in the 90s again with another chance for afternoon showers.

Cooler weather is on the way! Monday is the first day we'll see 80s for our highs. We'll also get more rain as cooler temperatures push their way into the region for the rest of next week. We can expect multiple days with chances of rain.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon showers

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Hot & muggy

Afternoon showers

High: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Overnight showers

Low: 70

