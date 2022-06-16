Another hot day, timing out when storms are possible

Heat and humidity are once again the top weather story today but there's something else to consider too, the return of showers and thunderstorms!

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. and includes all the of the Tri-State. Temperatures will end up around 93 degrees with a heat index of 104. It's another day to stay hydrated and give your body a break when you can from the sweltering heat.

Jennifer Ketchmark Heat Advisory



A cold front is finally making its way toward the Ohio Valley. Well ahead of this boundary, it's possible that we could see a few showers and storms pop up in the heat of the afternoon. This would be in the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. window. The Storm Prediction Center even has a small severe weather threat to the east. But realistically, storm activity should be limited meaning there will be a lot of towns that don't get a drop of rain.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday afternoon storms



The cold front settles south overnight and along it, showers and thunderstorms are going to impact the Ohio Valley. Unfortunately, there is high uncertainty as to exactly where a larger cluster of storms will exactly end up early Friday morning. It's very possible that this wave of storms could miss many of our northern and eastern locations. The more likely scenario is that storms could brush our very western and southern counties. Because of the energy and moisture in the atmosphere, I wouldn't be surprised to see decent downpours if not an isolated stronger storm.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday morning storms



Rain is only a concern prior to 9 a.m. on Friday. After that, the story officially changes for a few days! Dew points will fall during the day Friday, taking away the oppressive humidity. The sky will turn mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees. The Reds play at home Friday evening and it will be a great night for baseball.

Saturday and Sunday will feel significantly different. It will be cool and refreshing in the morning hours followed mild afternoon weather. Temperatures start around 60 on Saturday morning and the high only rises to 79 under a sunny sky. Sunday starts at 55 and warms to 81 with a mostly sunny sky. It's going to be a GREAT weekend to get outside.

Another heat wave is taking shape for next week and there are some indications that this could be worse than what we experienced this week. Highs will easily be back in the mid 90s if not warmer!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 78

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms possible

Partly cloudy, muggy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Early morning storms to south

Turning mostly sunny, not as humid

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cooling nicely

Lower humidity

Low: 60

