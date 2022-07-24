Heat Advisory for all counties except Fayette and Union. This starts at noon until 8 p.m. Highs will be in the mid 90s but feeling closer to 100.

It's a muggy start to Sunday. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. The first story of the day is the heat. We're expecting to see mostly clear skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. It is very likely a lot of us will feel closer to 100. Winds will be 10-15 mph. The second story is the rain. We'll see chances of rain move in this evening and overnight. Tonight's temperatures will not have an opportunity to fall very far. Look for lows in the 70s.

Overnight thunderstorms end Monday morning then we'll see a mostly cloudy sky. Because of this, our temperatures will not have a great opportunity to warm up. Highs will only rise to the low to mid 80s!

This week we'll see highs in the 80s with chances for rain and thunderstorms almost every day. There is a chance we could see severe weather this week.

SUNDAY

Feeling like 100

Sunny

High: 95

SUNDAY NIGHT

Isolated t'storms

Mild

Low: 74

MONDAY

Rain early

Mostly cloudy

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 68

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========