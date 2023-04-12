Another forecast that is "made in the shade"

Days like this are what define ideal spring days! We topped out at 74 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and we'll warm a little bit more today too.
Temperatures start near 50 degrees in the city, a touch cooler outside of town. We'll warm to 71 by noon and then up to 75 at 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day.
Thursday will be another warm day for April standards as we warm to 77! Sunshine dominates the sky from sunrise to sunset.
Clouds are back on Friday and we are still watching a small rain chance but it's not looking like much. We should warm to 76 on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.
The better chance for rain comes in this weekend as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. The bulk of Saturday will be dry and it's still warm with a high of 76. Rain should come in late in the evening, if not overnight into the start on Sunday's forecast.
Temperatures will be cooling during the day on Sunday after the cold front leaves the area. We'll start in the mid 60s before sunrise and cool into the 50s for the afternoon hours.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 50
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Light southwest wind
High: 75
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 50
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warm
High: 77
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Mild
Low: 52
