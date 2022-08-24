Another foggy start before warmer temps arrive

Wednesday starts off with areas of patchy fog again. This has been the case for the past couple of mornings. Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly clear skies with highs in the mid 80s. This is seasonal. We stay dry today going into the night. Lows will drop to the low 60s.
We'll rise above average on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies again. This is also when it will start to feel muggier. By Thursday evening, we'll start to see a few more clouds move in, but the rain holds off. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s. Expect a muggy night.
Chances for rain return Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers can be expected. We'll see a few showers linger into Saturday, but most of the day stays quiet. Highs Saturday are in the mid to upper 80s. We'll reach 90 on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
Morning fog
Then mostly clear
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear
Muggy
Low: 62
THURSDAY
Mostly clear
Warmer
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Staying dry
Warmer
Low: 67
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports