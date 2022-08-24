Another foggy start before warmer temps arrive

Wednesday starts off with areas of patchy fog again. This has been the case for the past couple of mornings. Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly clear skies with highs in the mid 80s. This is seasonal. We stay dry today going into the night. Lows will drop to the low 60s.

We'll rise above average on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies again. This is also when it will start to feel muggier. By Thursday evening, we'll start to see a few more clouds move in, but the rain holds off. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s. Expect a muggy night.

Chances for rain return Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers can be expected. We'll see a few showers linger into Saturday, but most of the day stays quiet. Highs Saturday are in the mid to upper 80s. We'll reach 90 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Morning fog

Then mostly clear

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Muggy

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly clear

Warmer

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Warmer

Low: 67

==========