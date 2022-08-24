Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another foggy start before warmer temps arrive

Highs in the mid 80s
Sun shining through oak tree
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thorp, Tyson
Sun shining through oak tree
Posted at 3:58 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 04:00:56-04

Wednesday starts off with areas of patchy fog again. This has been the case for the past couple of mornings. Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly clear skies with highs in the mid 80s. This is seasonal. We stay dry today going into the night. Lows will drop to the low 60s.

We'll rise above average on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies again. This is also when it will start to feel muggier. By Thursday evening, we'll start to see a few more clouds move in, but the rain holds off. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s. Expect a muggy night.

Chances for rain return Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers can be expected. We'll see a few showers linger into Saturday, but most of the day stays quiet. Highs Saturday are in the mid to upper 80s. We'll reach 90 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
Morning fog
Then mostly clear
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear
Muggy
Low: 62

THURSDAY
Mostly clear
Warmer
High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT
Staying dry
Warmer
Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018