Another foggy start before clear skies today

Expect areas of patchy fog across the Tri-State for the early morning. Most of this will clear before late morning. Temperatures are starting in the 60s. We'll eventually see a mostly clear sky with highs in the in mid 80s. This is right around seasonal. We'll see a few more clouds later in the evening. Conditions for the Bengals game this evening will be great! Tonight, lows drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday will be a lot warmer. Highs will rise above 90. We'll start mostly cloudy, but there is a chance to see a few spotty showers in the evening. It will also feel muggier. Sunday night will be in the 70s and even muggier.

Rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday. This could impact the Reds' games. Monday could see some scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday's chance for rain looks greater with highs in the mid 80s.

We'll take a gradual decrease in temperatures near the end of next week with highs in the low 80s before warming back up next weekend.

SATURDAY

Morning fog

Mostly clear later

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

