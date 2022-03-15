Another fantastic forecast, how warm it gets

We started the week with sunshine and a high of 65 on Monday. And we are going to do that again today with just some minor adjustments.

First of all, the wind will be lighter today, coming in from the southwest at 3 to 5 mph. The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky but as we approach the noon hour, clouds will be decreasing quickly. This gives us a mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 65.

Wednesday will be another fantastic day with highs in the upper 60s across the board. The sky will be partly cloudy with a light southeast wind.

And Thursday is amazing too! We'll warm to 70 with a partly cloudy sky again.

We finally get into rain chances on Friday as an area of low pressure comes out of the southern Plains. Scattered showers will be most likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures still make it into the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Decreasing clouds

Warm, dry

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer again

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry, mild

Low: 48

