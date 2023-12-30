Another drizzle filled day

It's down to the final few days of 2023 and not much change in the forecast from what we've been dealing with lately.

Waking up this morning, expect lingering pockets of light rain. This remains mostly a drizzle. We might see some flurries as well, but temperatures look to still be just above that freezing mark.

As we push into the afternoon, the cloudy skies remain. The afternoon high will be in the low 40s.

NYE tomorrow looks to be somewhat similar in terms of the possibility of spotty showers and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We should get a few hours of sunshine for, especially in the morning before more clouds move in.

Next week, the start of 2024, looks dry and seasonal with highs in the low 40s.

TODAY

Drizzle

Cloudy

High: 42

TONIGHT

Small chance

Clouds clearing

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Some AM Sunshine

Patchy drizzle

High: 44

