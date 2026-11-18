We are looking at another sunny day with milder temperatures, it's a win-win Wednesday.
There's some river valley fog already in place this morning, especially along the Ohio River. Temperatures are in the mid 30s as we kick off the day.
We'll warm to the low 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Winds will be light from the south today.
High pressure is still sitting to our east on Thursday and Friday and this will bring about warmer temperatures and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.
Saturday still looks dry with highs in the mid 60s but low pressure is developing out to our west. This will probably lead to some isolated showers during the day on Sunday and then the front finally passes Sunday night into Monday morning.
Once the front passes, it's going to turn chilly! Highs will end up in the mid 40s as we get to the Thanksgiving holiday.
MORNING RUSH
River valley fog
Clear sky
Low: 34
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 62
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
River valley fog
Low: 36
THURSDAY
Sunny again
Warmer
High: 64
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Dry, not as cold
Low: 39
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports