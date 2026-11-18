We are looking at another sunny day with milder temperatures, it's a win-win Wednesday.

There's some river valley fog already in place this morning, especially along the Ohio River. Temperatures are in the mid 30s as we kick off the day.

We'll warm to the low 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Winds will be light from the south today.

High pressure is still sitting to our east on Thursday and Friday and this will bring about warmer temperatures and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.

Saturday still looks dry with highs in the mid 60s but low pressure is developing out to our west. This will probably lead to some isolated showers during the day on Sunday and then the front finally passes Sunday night into Monday morning.

Once the front passes, it's going to turn chilly! Highs will end up in the mid 40s as we get to the Thanksgiving holiday.

MORNING RUSH

River valley fog

Clear sky

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

River valley fog

Low: 36

THURSDAY

Sunny again

Warmer

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry, not as cold

Low: 39

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