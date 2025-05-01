Another day with strong to severe storms, the latest timing

The stormy pattern will continue for the next two days with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, at times turning severe. But the other big news is the weekend forecast and the need to add rain to it. Here's why.

Low pressure is still sitting out to our west today, and as we get into the heat of the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop yet again. This should start around 1 p.m. and continue through sunset. Temperature-wise, we'll have highs in the mid to upper 70s. There's the threat of severe storms with the afternoon activity as well. Damaging winds and large hail are both possible.

This same system slowly moves through the area on Friday, bringing showers and storms for the afternoon hours. There's a low-end, "marginal" risk of severe storms on Friday.

But this same area of low pressure can't fully move out to the East Coast for the weekend. As the low-pressure center hangs around the Ohio Valley, it will bring spotty shower chances for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's chance is higher at 50%, but Sunday's rain activity now looks like it's in the 30% to 40% range. This is a big change to the forecast for those of you participating in the Flying Pig Marathon. Temperatures still look cool, but with rain added to the forecast, it does change the conditions for the race. It doesn't look like storms are a large threat, but it's something we'll have to watch in the days ahead.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Scattered afternoon storms

A few strong to severe storms possible

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 45

