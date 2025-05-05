Another day with shower and thunderstorm chances

We saw some peeks of sunshine on Sunday afternoon, but we are getting back into the clouds again today.

The upper-level low continues to sit over the Ohio Valley, and that will give us a mostly cloudy Monday forecast. Temperatures stay cool as well. We'll start at 49 degrees and only warm to 57 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. When it comes to rain chances, spotty showers will move through the area this morning. Then in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected.

The sky stays overcast tonight with a low of 46 degrees. We'll continue to see isolated showers.

Tuesday is another rinse-and-repeat day. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we'll see spotty, light showers during the day. Temperatures will increase a bit more, back to 65 degrees.

If you are searching for sunshine and a fully dry forecast, you'll have to wait until Friday!

Watch our video for a detailed look at the weather forecast and to learn more about what to expect this week!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 49

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, light morning rain

Spotty afternoon showers and storms

High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers continue

Overcast

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 49

==========