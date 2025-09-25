Another day with rain chances, how big of an impact it will have on your day

It's raining again!

As forecasted and promised, we are now on day 5 of rain chances this week. Cincinnati is now over the 1" mark in precipitation for the week, and that's not calculating in the soaking rain that fell overnight.

The new drought monitor report comes out today, and we should see some improvements on drought conditions in our area. So check back for that later!

But today, the focus is on rain and how it impacts your plans. Widely scattered showers will continue through 7 a.m. Then, spotty showers will still be on the radar up through 11 a.m. The sky will be overcast if it's not raining in your town. After the noon hour, isolated showers and storms will continue to move through our area, passing from northwest to southeast. This could impact the Reds game this afternoon. We'll warm to 76 degrees, and clouds will eventually decrease later this afternoon.

The sky turns mostly clear overnight and temperatures will cool nicely. We should drop to the mid 50s for Friday morning.

Friday has that Fall feeling in the Tri-State. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. By the evening hours, temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Friday night football games.

For the weekend ahead, you are good to go for any and all outdoor plans. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s both days with mostly sunny conditions.

We are entering a dry stretch for the extended forecast. Little to no rain is in the forecast after what we see today for the next 8 days.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Scattered morning showers

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Fewer clouds

Cooler

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 59

