Another day with low humidity

Who's ready for another picture-perfect day?

We are starting the morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. There's an absence of humidity and a false sense of Fall. Temperatures warm to 81 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. It's ideal and easy.

Wednesday brings about a partly cloudy sky and rising temperatures. We'll warm to 85 degrees and that takes temperatures back to normal for late August. The air is still dry so you won't notice humidity quite yet, nor do we have to worry about a heat index.

Clouds are back Wednesday night and it's possible that we could see an isolated shower. A cold front will be off to our west, bringing back in some moisture to the Tri-State.

Thursday's forecast is the one day this week with a storm chance. We shouldn't see too much rain in the morning on the way into work and school. Scattered showers and storms develop in the early afternoon and continue into the evening hours. This is a 40% chance of rain, so some locations will not see rain.

Looking ahead, the story by the end of the coming weekend and next week will become the heat! It looks like we'll see a traditional late summer heat wave as highs head back into the low 90s for several days. Humidity will be back too.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 65

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