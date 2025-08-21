Another day with below-average temps, but humidity remains in place

Clouds will be around today, and this impacts temperatures again!

Thursday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky. It's not out of the question that you could see some mist as well. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. As we get into the afternoon hours, the sky turns partly cloudy and highs rise to 81 degrees. This is another day where it isn't as hot, but it's still humid.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 64 degrees.

We'll finish off the workweek with highs back to seasonal levels in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky. It's still humid as well. But for Friday night football, we are good to go! Temperatures by 8 p.m. will be in the upper 70s. The sky will be clear!

WCPO Friday Night Football

We have one more hot day to get through before a noticeable shift in the forecast. Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. The high ends up at 87 degrees.

And then the cold front comes in Saturday night and will usher in cooler air and even drier air. Sunday afternoon will only top out at 81 degrees and it won't feel humid. Sunday's system should not bring any rain to the Tri-State. The rain chance is currently 10% or less for this system.

WCPO Sunday Cold Front

Next week's forecast is totally different and in a good way for many of us ready for a break from the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s all week, and overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

