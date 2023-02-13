Another day that feels more like spring

How would you like another day that feels like spring? It's happening not only today but for several days this week!

Our Monday morning forecast starts with a mostly cloudy sky as a weak system passes through the Ohio Valley. There's also a very small chance to see an isolated shower, but more than likely, most of us will only get clouds out of this. After the noon hour, the sky turns mostly sunny and temperatures warm to 57! It will be a great day to get outside!

Tuesday will also be a mild day but rain is coming into the picture. Temperatures start at 34 tomorrow morning and warm to 57 degrees. Starting in the afternoon, spotty light shower chances begin as the warm front gets closer to our area. But the best chance for rain appears to be later in the evening and overnight as the area of low pressure moves through the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

This then sets up for an amazingly warm Wednesday forecast. Temperatures warm to 70 in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It will also be a dry day!

WCPO Wednesday high temps



Another system rolls in on Thursday and this one could pack more of a punch and even some thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting our area for the threat of severe weather on this day. Currently, storms could begin early in the day and continued chances into the afternoon. We'll have more on the timing and severe weather timing on this system as it gets closer, so check back for updates!

WCPO Thursday storm risk



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 32

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Very warm

Low: 52

