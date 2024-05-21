Another day of warmth but storms return soon

The forecast is heating up again today but the big story is the active, stormy stretch we are about to begin.

For Tuesday, expect to see a mostly sunny sky and experience warm conditions again. We'll warm to 88 this afternoon. There's a small chance we could see an isolated shower pop in the heat of the afternoon but most won't see rain today. The rain chance is around 15% or less.

The Reds are back this evening and it will be a great night for baseball.

WCPO Tuesday Reds Forecast



Clouds build tonight as we cool to 68. Rain shouldn't be an issue overnight but it will roll in for Wednesday morning.

Spotty showers will be on the move for the start of our Wednesday. The morning activity will be on the lighter side. It's in the afternoon and evening hours that storms will strengthen and potentially turn severe. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be possible. We are currently included in the "slight risk" for severe storms.

WCPO Slight risk for severe storms



A boundary then stalls across the Ohio Valley and it will give us chances for showers and storms for the remainder of the work week and what looks like the entire holiday weekend. Keep in mind, it will not rain constantly so check in daily for the rain timing and best windows of opportunity to get outside.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slight chance for rain

Clouds build

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers, more clouds

A few stronger afternoon and evening storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain chance continues

A few storms

Low: 64

