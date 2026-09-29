Another day of sunshine, temperatures rising this week

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High pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley today and this ensures we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. We could see some patchy fog first thing this morning from 7-9 a.m. but otherwise the day is clear. Temperatures will warm to 78 degrees and you still won't notice humidity.

The sky is clear again tonight and we'll cool to 57 degrees.

High pressure is shifting to the east on Wednesday and this allows the wind to pick up a bit more from the south. This will lead to warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. You'll also notice more clouds dotting our sky during the day.

The forecast is still dry on Thursday but a larger area of low pressure is developing to our west. This is going to increase heat and humidity over our area on Thursday. Highs climb to the upper 80s. While dew points rise during the day, you still won't feel too much moisture in the air.

WCPO Thursday high temperatures

Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout most of our Friday forecast. Temperatures will start to cool due to clouds and rainfall, topping out in the upper 70s.

WCPO Friday rainfall

And cooler air continues to come in behind this system. Highs will settle into the low 70s for this weekend and then into the mid to upper 60s for the first full week of October!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy fog

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Sunshine

A bit warmer

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer again

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 64

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