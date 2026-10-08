Another day of sunshine, rain returns this weekend

What a stretch of weather this has been! We are looking at another day of sunshine, low humidity and mild temperatures.

A cold front passed yesterday and that shifted the wind to the northwest for today's forecast. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and we'll warm to 78 degrees this afternoon. The sky will be sunny and you won't notice humidity once again. All in all, it's another great forecast.

WCPO Thursday Evening

The sky will be clear again tonight and we'll cool to 51 degrees.

Friday's forecast will be sunny, dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70s again. As we head into the evening hours for football games or Blink in the downtown area, it's going to be fantastic! By 7 p.m., the temperature should be in the low 70s and cool to 68 degrees by 10 p.m.

The majority of our Saturday forecast will be dry and it's late in the day that we'll start to see scattered showers returning to the area. The tropical remnants of Hurricane Isaias will come up through the Tennessee Valley during the day Saturday and the most northern bands of rain should enter our area after 8 p.m. So during the day, just expect increasing clouds with highs around 80 degrees.

Rain is likely for Sunday's forecast as the leftover moisture from Isaias sits over the Ohio Valley for the day. This will also bring in cooler temperatures. Highs only climb to 70 on Sunday.

WCPO Sunday Setup



MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Not as cool

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Mild and dry

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warm and dry

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 57

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