Another day of sunshine, looking ahead to weekend storm chances

It's looking like another fantastic day here in the Tri-State but as always we are looking ahead to the next weather event, and that will be showers and storms for the weekend outlook.

Thursday morning will be dry and clear with lows in the low 60s. It feels cooler and more refreshing outside. For those of you heading to Bengals Training Camp, it looks like an ideal morning. Temperatures warm to 78 by noon with sunshine.

WCPO Bengals Training Camp Day 2

We'll top out today at 83 degrees. The evening hours will also be mild for tonight's Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch temperature is 81 degrees.

WCPO Reds Forecast Thursday

Friday's forecast will be dry for the most part. It's late in the day that showers should move in. Friday morning we'll start with temperatures in the mid-60s and warm to 86 that afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase during the day. Spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly after 8 p.m.

There's a spotty shower chance Friday night and then we'll see off-and-on chances for showers and storms throughout most of the day Saturday.

The same area of low pressure that brings in rain Saturday will continue to influence the area on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible again on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be a little lower, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WCPO Saturday rainfall

WCPO Marginal risk of severe storms Saturday

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool and refreshing

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Late evening rain

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 67

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