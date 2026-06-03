Another day of sunshine, but rain is returning over the weekend

We are in for another stunning day in the Ohio Valley!

The sky is clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. The sky will be sunny during the day as a ridge of high pressure continues to sit off to our east. We'll warm to 79 degrees, which is exactly where temperatures should be this time of year. Winds will come in lightly from the northeast.

The sky will stay clear tonight and we'll cool to 58 degrees.

Thursday's forecast will be mostly sunny again, and you still won't notice any humidity in the air. Highs increase to 82 degrees with a light southwest wind.

The work week ends with a nearly perfect, summertime forecast. Highs climb to 83 on Friday, providing a little more of that summer heat, and it's just barely "sticky" outside. The sky will be partly cloudy and the forecast remains dry.

The weekend forecast finally brings back in the chance for showers and storms. A slow-moving cold front is headed our way on Saturday and it could bring in a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. What isn't clear at this point is the exact timeline for this rain. Some extended weather models have the rain coming in by the early afternoon, while other models hold the air off until nearly 8 p.m. Keep checking back in on the forecast as we monitor this timeline. The potential for rain continues on Sunday as this same cold front lingers in northern Kentucky, producing more spotty shower activity.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool and pleasant

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild again

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and warmer

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 62

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