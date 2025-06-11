Another day of sunshine and warmer temperatures

We are looking at another stunning day in the Tri-State with just a little bit more heat. But for June, you could not ask for a better day to get outside.
Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm quickly. We’ll warm to 78 by noon, and then up to 83 by 4 p.m. The sky will be sunny today with a light south wind. There is still some Canadian wildfire smoke above us, but it will be thin and only lead to hazy conditions at times.
The night sky will be clear tonight as we cool to 60.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 86 degrees. Humidity is slowly rising too.
We are still watching Friday closely for the return of showers and storms. While the majority of the day still looks dry, the evening hours could bring scattered showers and storms.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 62
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine, warmer
Hazy at times
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 60
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 86
THURSDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Warm
Low: 65
