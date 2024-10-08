Another day of sunshine and pleasant temps

Sunshine is the name of the game again today! And this stretch of sunny and pleasant days is far from over too.
Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning and we'll warm to 70 this afternoon. This is exactly where temperatures should be this time of year and is the type of Fall weather you want to hit "repeat" on for days.
Wednesday will be nearly a repeat forecast for us as high pressure sits out to the west. It's another day with sunshine and a high of 73 degrees.
A weak cold front will pass Wednesday night but it's not producing any precipitation or cloud cover. But it does ensure that more cool air spills in on Thursday. The high on Thursday is back to 70 degrees with sunshine.
To finish the week, Friday will be sunny as well with a high of 72 degrees. Enjoy!
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 46
TUESDAY
Sunshine
Ideal Fall temps
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 47
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant again
High: 73
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 49
