Another day of sunshine and melting

It's a cold start to our Tuesday with lows in the mid to low teens. But here's some good news, we'll see sunshine again today! Temperatures will warm into the low 40s this afternoon with that sunshine and a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The Ohio River is still in "action" stage today but is falling and will drop below this level late tonight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday February 8th planner



Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high of 46.

The next weather story up this week is the chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday evening and night. This is with the passage of our next cold front. Currently, it looks like this precipitation pops in after 6 p.m. and only lasts a few hours. But even then, it's isolated to spotty at best. This shouldn't lead to any big issues for us overnight nor on Thursday morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday night wintry mix



Temperatures cool a touch on Thursday behind the cold front but 40 isn't a bad place to end up on a February afternoon. On Friday, temperatures jump to the upper 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Cold start

Low: 13

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as cold

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Light wintry mix

Low: 31

