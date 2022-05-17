Another day of sun before storms return

We get one more rain free day before showers, storms and potentially soaking rain returns to the Ohio Valley.

Our Tuesday morning starts with a clear sky and pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day before a few clouds pop this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 78. There is a very small chance that we could see a shower or two develop this evening in the cloud cover, but this is a 10% or less potential.

Clouds start to build tonight as moisture gets closer to the Ohio Valley. We'll cool to 58 tonight with a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday starts cloudy and a few passing showers will be possible during the morning drive and into the early afternoon as well. It's later Wednesday evening that showers and storms will develop, some turning stronger. We'll also have to watch out for heavy rainfall in some of this activity as well.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening storms



The SPC has our area in a marginal risk of severe weather for Wednesday later afternoon and overnight. There is a low end severe weather threat for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Jennifer Ketchmark SPC Outlook - Wednesday



A lot of rain this rain wraps up overnight and while rain is still a possibility on Thursday, it's not looking as convincing.

Temperatures continue to climb for the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Sunny start

A few more afternoon clouds

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Turning mostly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of showers

Heavier evening rain and storms

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms

Mild, cloudy

Low: 62

