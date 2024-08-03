Another day of rain, storm chances with high humidity

The morning is starting out with some scattered showers across the Tri-State, mainly in our Indiana counties.

We'll continue to see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day before the rain clears out for several days.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s before warming up to a high of 86. Humidity is still a factor so it'll feel more like the low 90s.

Overnight, most of the clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow the Tri-State will stay dry, but the heat will start to ramp up, with a high of 90. This isn't our only 90 degree day for the week, the hotter temperatures will continue for several days.

TODAY

Overcast

Rain chances

High: 86

TONIGHT

Clouds clear out

Rain moves out too

Low: 69

SUNDAY

More sunshine

Warmer temperatures

High: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT

Humidity starts to drop some

Partly cloudy

Low: 69

